Patient with Covid-19 dies in Auckland hospital

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: ODT files

A person who tested positive for Covid-19 after being admitted to an Auckland hospital has died.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the death has not been included in the official Covid-related deaths "at this stage".

The Ministry said the patient was transferred from a managed isolation facility into hospital-level care for the treatment of a serious non-Covid related condition earlier this month, and then returned a positive result.

It said the patient spoke with family daily, either by zoom or phone from the North Shore hospital.

"On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to recognise this family's loss," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today.

"This is a time for us all to offer our deep sympathy, while also respecting the family's privacy."

TWO NEW CASES

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation reported today and none in the community.

Both people arrived in New Zealand from India via the United Arab Emirates on February 9. They are at a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

One previously reported case has now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 45 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1972.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,583,469.

Since January 1, there have been 28 historical cases, out of a total of 162 cases. These historical cases have all been previously reported.

The NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,566,009 registered users.