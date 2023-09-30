Peaceful protest in Wellington

Poneke Anti Fascist Coalition protesters in Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Counter-protesters have turned out in force in Wellington today, as anti co-governance demonstrators gather at parliament.

Both groups marched to the Beehive from separate locations in the central city.

There were about 200 counter-protesters from the Poneke Anti-Fascist Coalition, which is more than double the number of demonstrators from the opposing group.

There were also large numbers of police on hand, for what has been described as a "peaceful" protest.

Transport delays were expected in the centre of Wellington.

Earlier, acting superintendent Wade Jennings said police were expecting fewer protesters than Thursday's march, which attracted nearly 2000 people.

He said police had been talking with organisers and he expected today's action to be lawful.

Barriers and bollards installed in and around Parliament grounds earlier in the week will remain in place to restrict access to the precinct.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Willis St and Lambton Quay and expect delays about the CBD.