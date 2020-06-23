Pedestrian hit and killed by rubbish truck

A section of Glendale Rd is closed in Glen Eden after a serious crash involving a Waste Management rubbish truck and a person. Photo: NZ Herald

A person is dead after they were hit by a truck in West Auckland during rush hour this morning.

A section of Glendale Rd is closed in Glen Eden after a serious crash involving a Waste Management rubbish truck and a person.

A St John spokesperson confirmed the emergency service received a call at 8.04am.

Police confirmed the pedestrian was dead after being hit by a truck on Glenmall Place.

Glendale Rd was now closed between Oates and West Coast Rds.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the accident.