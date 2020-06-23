Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Pedestrian hit and killed by rubbish truck

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A section of Glendale Rd is closed in Glen Eden after a serious crash involving a Waste...
    A section of Glendale Rd is closed in Glen Eden after a serious crash involving a Waste Management rubbish truck and a person. Photo: NZ Herald
    A person is dead after they were hit by a truck in West Auckland during rush hour this morning.

    A section of Glendale Rd is closed in Glen Eden after a serious crash involving a Waste Management rubbish truck and a person.

    A St John spokesperson confirmed the emergency service received a call at 8.04am.

    Police confirmed the pedestrian was dead after being hit by a truck on Glenmall Place.

    Glendale Rd was now closed between Oates and West Coast Rds.

    The Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the accident.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter