'People are hurting': More police to deal with looters, death toll now 11

An aerial view of the flooding in Napier. Photo: NZ Defence Force / supplied

Residents in Gisborne can use water again following a fix to the treatment works, but they should still try to conserve it.

A national state of emergency has been declared. It is only the third in New Zealand's history.

Auckland, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Waikato, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Tararua, Napier and Hastings had already declared local states of emergency.

Eleven people have been confirmed killed in the storm, including a child and two firefighters.

Hundreds are still without water or power in Gisborne.

Many rivers remain flooded with water levels dangerously high and police say people should stay away and not put themselves at risk.

More than 5000 people have been registered as uncontactable.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has warned the rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle will be enormous and lengthy.

The number of people whose deaths have been officially linked to Cyclone Gabrielle has risen to 11.

The cyclone hit on Sunday last week on the uppermost region of the North Island, before tracking down the east coast, causing widespread destruction. There has been severe damage to homes, farms, businesses and infrastructure, and the death toll includes a child and two firefighters.

Police today confirmed two more deaths: a person passed away in their Napier home in the suburb of Onekawa on Thursday and another person was reported to have died in the Hastings suburb of Crownthorpe last night.

Police say both are believed to have died in circumstances related to the massive storm.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Focus on reaching isolated communities

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said the focus of its cyclone response efforts remained reaching isolated rural communities today, including Wairoa.

Yesterday, 12 civilian helicopter flights landed in cut-off communities with food, water, generators and to check on welfare.

Edaan Lennan said those efforts would continue daily, and some communities would need to be revisited and stocked up with supplies.

Teams were also working to arrange temporary accommodation for those in evacuation centres whose homes have been destroyed.

Fire and Emergency have been completing rapid damage assessments in hardest hit areas like Eskdale, and council assessors have also been through, Lennan said.

Councils will also be working on debris and waste removal - with many transfer stations in the region either closed due to damage, or overwhelmed.

More than 100 extra officers have drafted into the North Island's Eastern District, including to areas cut off from the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, following a spate of looting.

The presence of more police follows a spate of looting across the Hawke's Bay region, where police have arrested five people.

The police eagle helicopter has been brought in to help track and locate offenders or vehicles of interest.

As of last night, police had logged almost 1500 jobs throughout the district including public reassurance, patrols and vehicle stops.

One of several roadblocks in place around the wider Puketapu area. Photo: NZ Herald

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said targeting people in a crisis was abhorrent and it would not be tolerated.

"People are hurting, many are still without power, and or are unable to go home.

"Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster."

Several roadblocks have been in place around a rural Hawke’s Bay village under threat from looters overnight - and residents manning them appear to have the blessings of police and the Defence Force.

It’s understood two officers came to speak with Puketapu residents after The New Zealand Herald revealed that locals were planning to install roadblocks or checkpoints overnight to deter looters.

Five people in a silver ute were found looting a property on Friday night, putting already stressed residents under more pressure in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The incident prompted fears from some residents people would arm themselves in case more looters came.

The Herald understands officers told residents the checkpoints could be installed as long as no firearms were involved. It was also believed some personnel from the Defence Force were assisting with a checkpoint near Rissington.

When visited by the Herald last night the checkpoints comprised a large truck in the centre of the road with lights flashing and concrete blocks on either side to stop people skirting around the roadside. The number of people manning the checkpoints varied.

One person at one checkpoint told the Herald he had turned away three cars in just 15 minutes but none had been aggressive. It is also understood that once word got out that the checkpoints were being installed, residents from surrounding areas also volunteered to help.

Police have warned people against carrying firearms.

“We’d remind people that activity like arming yourself puts you, the community and others at potential risk, and you could risk criminal charges,” a spokesperson said.

Urgent Civil Defence payments approved

People based in East Coast or Hawke's Bay who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle can now apply online for a Civil Defence payment for help with food, bedding, clothing or temporary accommodation.

Applications can be submitted through the Work and Income website. Those applying online will need to have an MSD client number.

Anyone looking for welfare assistance due to loss of livelihood can still call 0800 400 100.

• More information on Civil Defence Payments can be found here.

- RNZ and NZ Herald