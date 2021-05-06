Person being extricated after crash in Southland

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Southland, with reports one of the vehicles was on fire.

A police spokeswoman said the number of people involved was unknown, but one patient was being extricated from one of the vehicles by Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.

She said they were notified of the crash on the Lumsden-Riversdale Highway at the intersection with Walker Rd, near Lintley, at about 9.10am.