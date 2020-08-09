Person 'critical' after stabbing outside Auckland supermarket

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There are unconfirmed reports that a homeless person was stabbed in the eye by another homeless person.
A police spokeswoman said they were called at 8.04am today to the stabbing outside an address on Penrose Road.
"The victim is in a stable condition in hospital," the police spokeswoman said.
"Police will conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.
"Initial inquiries indicate this was an isolated incident."
The area outside the Countdown is cordoned off.
A St John spokeswoman said they had sent two ambulances to the emergency at 8am.
One person was then transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, she confirmed.
The assistant manager of the St Pierre's Sushi, Steven Sanjaya, said their store was closed as it was behind the police cordon.