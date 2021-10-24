Sunday, 24 October 2021

Person dies after falling from moving vehicle

    A person has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay south-east of Auckland.

    The incident happened just before 7pm on Saturday in Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd and police are investigating. 

    Five people have now died on New Zealand's roads over the Labour Weekend holiday.

    On Saturday morning, two people died in a two-car crash near Waihola in South Otago.

    On Friday, a motorcyclist was killed in Canterbury after  colliding with a car. Earlier in the day in Hawke's Bay, a woman died after being hit by a truck.

    The holiday period began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6pm on Tuesday. 

    Otago Daily Times

