Person dies after falling from moving vehicle

A person has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay south-east of Auckland.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Saturday in Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd and police are investigating.

Five people have now died on New Zealand's roads over the Labour Weekend holiday.

On Saturday morning, two people died in a two-car crash near Waihola in South Otago.

On Friday, a motorcyclist was killed in Canterbury after colliding with a car. Earlier in the day in Hawke's Bay, a woman died after being hit by a truck.

The holiday period began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6pm on Tuesday.