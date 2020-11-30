Monday, 30 November 2020

Person dies in hospital after crash 10 days ago

    One person has died in Dunedin Hospital after a car collided with a milk tanker in Southland more than a week ago.

    The crash happened on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway between Woodfield St and Otahuti Wrights Bush Rd, about 9.55pm on Friday, November 20

    A police spokesperson said the driver of the car died in Dunedin Hospital yesterday.

    An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash and had not yet spoken to police was urged to contact 105, quoting file number 201121/7157.

     

     

