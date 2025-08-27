Person falls down mine shaft on West Coast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been injured after falling down a mine shaft on the West Coast.
Firefighters from Greymouth and Brunner have reached the person who fell about 30 metres down the shaft near Greymouth.
Emergency services were notified at 11am.
Police said the person was reported to have moderate injuries.
St John was unable to provide further details at this stage
Fire and Emergency NZ said a lines team had access to the person.