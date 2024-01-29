Person found dead in Dunedin suburb

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Dunedin suburb of Pine Hill this morning.

Emergency services were called to Hillary St in the Liberton area about 9am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were still investigating whether the incident was a murder or a suicide.

"The circumstances are not yet clear," he said.

Snr Sgt Bond said cordons were in place and there would be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries were carried out.

"There is no ongoing safety risk to the public arising from the incident. More details will be provided when they are available."

A Pine Hill resident who was watching as police arrived said he saw a man lying outside a broken window surrounded by blood and shards of glass.

Police at the scene this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

There were at least six squad cars in the area and some of the officers seen by the Otago Daily Times were armed.

Chorus vans have been parked outside the property, which is understood to be a rental, and workers were seen speaking with police outside the address this morning.

Neighbour Brenda Van Strik, who has lived in Hillary St, for more than 40 years said it was a quiet street.

“Everybody minds their own business,” she said.

A St John ambulance left the scene before 9.20am.