A search is under way for a person missing at Maruia Falls in the Tasman District.

One person was pulled out of the water at Shenandoah just after midday today, but another is still missing, police said in a statement.

A rescue helicopter and search and rescue staff are travelling to the area.

Maruia Falls is near Murchison and the attraction is a popular stopping off point for people travelling along State Highway 6.