Thursday, 15 October 2020

Updated 2.42 pm

Person 'seriously hurt' after bull attack near Balclutha

    A helicopter is en route to pick up a person seriously injured by a bull near Balclutha this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident  in Yorston Rd at 1.49pm.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed that someone had been attacked by the animal.

    A St John spokesman said a helicopter had been sent and the person would likely be flown to Dunedin Hospital.

    Details of the injuries were not available.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

