Person 'seriously hurt' after bull attack near Balclutha

A helicopter is en route to pick up a person seriously injured by a bull near Balclutha this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Yorston Rd at 1.49pm.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that someone had been attacked by the animal.
A St John spokesman said a helicopter had been sent and the person would likely be flown to Dunedin Hospital.
Details of the injuries were not available.