The Homer Tunnel. Photo: ODT Files

A gunman who had reportedly been shooting at vehicles at the entrance to the Homer Tunnel has been arrested.

The Otago Daily Times understands the man had been taking potshots at vehicles on the Milford side of the Fiordland tunnel.

Southern Discoveries and Real Journeys tour buses were being turned back to Te Anau.

A police spokeswoman said the gunman was arrested around noon.

More to come...