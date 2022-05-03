Winston Peters among protesters on day 15 of the Covid-19 convoy protest and occupation at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters says he has been trespassed from Parliament after attending the Wellington convoy protest earlier this year.

"I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from Parliament grounds for a period of two years," the former Deputy PM said today.

Peters accused Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard of dictatorial behaviour in line with "banana republics".

The NZ First party leader said there was a difference between those who were on Parliamentary grounds taking an active part in the protest, and those who were not.

"Remember the protestors asked me to come and speak with them - as they had asked every single current Member of Parliament who had refused to."

Peters outlined his views in a statement titled "Mallard's precinct decision loses the plot".

He said New Zealanders should not put up with such "totalitarian behaviour" and nor should the Prime Minister or Parliament.

"It is because of this that I have taken legal advice and will continue to do so," he added.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon earlier today suggested more high-profile people might be trespassed after former National MP Matt King was ordered to stay away.

King was trespassed from Parliament grounds after speaking at the Wellington protest earlier this year.

Other high-profile personalities who were at the protest included politician Marama Fox and singer Jason Kerrison.

Luxon today said trespass orders were a matter for Mallard.

"Matt King's no longer a member of the National Party. Obviously, the decision is one of the Speaker I imagine in conjunction with the police," Luxon said today.

"Obviously there were a number of high-profile politicians and personalities there that were identifiable," he added.

"And I'm sure the Speaker's working his way through...treating everybody equally."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Mallard managed the grounds on behalf of all MPs and political parties.

"That is entirely a matter for the Speaker," she said today when asked about King's trespass notice.

There was some confusion about whether broadcaster Sean Plunket was also trespassed, but Plunket today confirmed to NewstalkZB he was not.

The Speaker would not comment on Peters, or on the general issue of trespassing, citing ongoing police investigations.