Photo archives: NZ at war

The First World War (1914–1918) was one of the most significant events of the 20th Century and had a seismic impact on New Zealand society.
The total population of New Zealand in 1914 was just over one million. In all, more than 120,000 New Zealand men and women enlisted. This was just under ten percent of our then population. Around 18,000 New Zealanders died in or because of the war. More than 2,700 died at Gallipoli alone.
(Information supplied by ww100.govt.nz.)
The Second World War (1939-1945) was the greatest conflict ever to engulf the world. It took the lives of 50 million people, including one in every 150 New Zealanders, and shaped the world that we have lived in ever since. The war was the only war to directly threaten New Zealand.
The total population of New Zealand in 1940 was about 1,600,000. About 140,000 New Zealand men and women enlisted. New Zealand's ratio of killed per million of population (at 6684) was the highest in the Commonwealth (with Britain at 5123 and Australia, 3232). Around 11,928 New Zealanders died in or because of the war.
(Information supplied by nzhistory.govt.nz)