Picton 'marvellously manic' with ferries offline and travellers stranded

A Picton motelier has been weighing up which guests need his rooms more, while a backpackers owner has been telling customers she can't offer them a "legit" room - but there's always a couch.

The port town is packed as ferry cancellations continue to cause disruptions, leaving people stranded on the wrong island, some for several days, waiting to rebook their trips.

Bluebridge's Connemara is the most recent Cook Strait ferry cancellation, as an engineering issue first discovered on 17 February was found to need further investigation and repairs, according to an alert at 3.30am on Thursday. The company said it could not confirm when the ferry would return to service.

Atlantis Backpackers co-owner Sheira Hudson and Harbour View Motel co-owner Noddy Robertson both said on Wednesday they were fielding enquiries from people looking for accommodation at least every 15 minutes.

On Wednesday morning, Hudson told a man the best she could offer him was a couch for the night unless a cancellation came through.

She described Picton as "marvellously manic".

"Quite frankly I feel for the people at the ferry terminal more than anyone else, because of course, they can't just build a boat," she said.

"I don't know how many people are going to cancel [bookings] because they can't make it, and how many people are going to come through the door needing a room.

"About every 15 minutes I'm getting a phone call and the only thing I can tell them is I don't have anything legit.