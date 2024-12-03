Pilot whales refloated after stranding

A group of pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit in Golden Bay were refloated on the high tide on Tuesday morning.

Rescuers, Department of Conservation rangers and the local community have been working to refloat the whales since being alerted on Monday.

Some 13 whales have died from the original stranding of nearly 40.

Project Jonah's Louisa Hawkes told Morning Report some whales restranded overnight. Of those on the shore, a few had remained where the pod originally stranded but most moved towards the sea by the morning, she said.

Hawkes said later on Tuesday the refloated whales were sticking close to the shore.

"There is enough water around them, but whether they have the ability or desire to swim out deeper, that's up to them."

If they were still there when the tide went out the team would continue to look after them, she said.

Department of Conservation operations manager Ross Trotter said the whales were in about 1.5m of water, "but we're not home and hosed yet".

He said local iwi would perform a karakia on Tuesday for the whales that died.