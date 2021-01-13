Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Plane flips at Taieri Aerodrome

    Emergency services were called to the Taieri Aerodrome after a plane flipped this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was alerted at 12.47pm.

    It was unknown how the light aircraft flipped, and emergency services were still trying to work out the exact circumstances of the crash.

    Three appliances from Mosgiel, Roslyn and Willowbank attended.

    A St John spokesman said one person was being treated for minor injuries at the scene, but it was unlikely they would require transport to hospital.

     

