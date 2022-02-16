PM admonishes Seymour for meeting with protesters

Prime Minister Jaconda Ardern. Photo: ODT files

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has admonished Act Party Leader David Seymour for meeting with protest representatives at Parliament.

It's been nine days since Covid-19 response protesters first brought parts of Wellington city to a standstill, and police and council have now signalled they will be taking a firmer line.

Wellington City Council has now issued more than 500 parking fines so far, while Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said this morning the towing of illegally parked vehicles would begin today.

Act leader David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

Seymour says he had met some of the anti-mandate protesters' leadership, who were feeling like they were not being listened to.

This afternoon, Ardern said she did not think it was responsible for him to meet with protest representatives.

"I don't think it was a responsible thing to do for a party that champions law and order," she said.

"Every party should be focused on two things: making sure we're working hard to protect New Zealanders during this [Covid] pandemic and second thing is that there is activity outside that has tipped into illegal activity.

"The focus needs to be removing the illegal activity blocking Wellingtonians lives."

She repeated her plea to the protesters to "go home."

Seymour said it was time for a "mature conversation" about de-escalation. He said he'd met with several dozen people linked to the protest, and changed his mind after a local bar owner told him the protest situation was changing and the worst elements had left.

"I've met with an intermediary to deliver that message...they've asked not to be identified.

"A large part of their concern is they feel no one's listening to them."

Seymour said political leaders would not meet with protest leaders as along as abusive and threatening behaviour continued.

He said on the other hand, dehumanising protesters or calling them "feral" was highly unhelpful.

"One of the things that's clear is it's becoming increasingly organised."

Meanwhile National recently lodged a notice of a motion of no confidence in Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard over his handling of the protesters.

Chris Bishop today described Mallard's behaviour as "unedifying, embarrassing and childish" after the sprinklers were turned on and protesters were subjected to Barry Manilow music.

"Many New Zealanders are appalled and so are we," Bishop said.

"You can disagree with people without disrespecting them, and Mr Mallard's petulant behaviour has only inflamed an already tense situation."

National has repeatedly sought motions of no-confidence in Mallard, with no success.