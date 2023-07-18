PM explains mistake at youth crime announcement

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

A mistake in the Government's crime announcement happened because there were originally two options on the table, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins yesterday announced a new offence for adults inciting youth to commit crime but his office issued a correction less than two hours later, saying the policy would instead make it an aggravating factor in sentencing, not a new offence.

Hipkins told RNZ's Morning Report programme today the Government was originally considering targeting gang members through a new offence and details of the two options were conflated in the preparation for his announcement.

"Cabinet considered two options, one was a more targeted provision that would only apply to gang members, so that would have been a new offence. The other was to apply it more broadly, to anybody who is commissioning children to undertake criminal activity, and that... that would make an aggravating factor, and so we chose the latter option.

"Unfortunately in the preparation of my speaking notes and my press statement that was conflated and I didn't pick that up in the preparation for my press conference so yes, I absolutely accept responsibility for that, that was a mistake."

The rest of the statement still absolutely holds, he said.

"Fundamentally the overall objective remains that we're toughening the consequences for people who are commissioning young people to commit crime.

"There was a balancing of law here in looking at the existing provisions and how to strengthen them and we ultimately went with the option that would apply more broadly..."

One of the major changes for young people would be around the family group conferences, he said.

"Young people, many of them typically won't end up in a formal court setting, they'll end up in the family court and at the moment family court can do things like recommending programmes for them, recommending they take part in some restorative justice like removing graffiti and so on.

"We're changing the rules to basically allow the family court to compel them to do that, so they can be required to that."

Putting children in jail would likely lead them to a lifetime of criminal behaviour, he believed.

"We've got to turn these kids around, we've got to get them on track, we've got to break the cycle - whatever analogy that you want to use to describe it. These are children that we're talking about, I don't want to write them off completely but I do want them to know that there is consequences for what they've been doing."

Healing and restoration needed - advocate

Voice Of the Young and Care-Experienced youth participation advisor Mary-Lynn Huxford told Morning Report today she was really concerned that "we're still not upholding UNCRC, the rights of the child that we as a country ratified".

"I'm really happy to see that we're not pushing youth boot camps," Huxford said.

"Any legislation or policy that we push through for our young people needs to have young people at the centre and I'm not seeing that in this ... we're talking about 10 year olds going to court and I've got issue with that - we've got issue with that."

Huxford said all young people deserve to live with mana and communities needed to come together to help heal young people.

"Absolutely correct in terms of the problem but the solution needs to be about healing and restoration."

She liked the suggestion children take part in community service but there needed to be wrap around support for them, she said.