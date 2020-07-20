PM, Finance Minister speak after cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson are delivering today's post-Cabinet press conference.

Ardern will face questions about what her office knew about an incident involving National MP Andrew Falloon, who quit today.

The Prime Minister's office has confirmed it was sent "a piece of correspondence" relating to an incident involving Falloon last week which was forwarded to National Party leader Judith Collins.

"With the correspondent's permission the letter was forwarded to the leader of the Opposition," Jacinda Ardern's office said today.

"We treat all correspondence confidentially. All matters to do with Andrew Falloon's resignation are a matter for the Leader of the Opposition."

The Herald understands the incident was not criminal but was deemed "inappropriate for an MP". It's also understood the incident is not related to an extra-marital affair or the leak scandal which engulfed the National Party last week.

RNZ understands the party was notified on late Friday afternoon of an alcohol-related incident.

Falloon, the MP for Rangitata, issued a statement this afternoon saying he will not contest September's election, citing concern for his "own health and wellbeing". He said he had made a "number of mistakes".

Ardern and Robertson will also speak about the Covid-19 recovery.

New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 today - a man in his 40s who travelled from Mexico.

It has now been 80 days since the last case of the virus was acquired locally from an unknown source, the Ministry of Health said in its daily statement this afternoon.

Today's case arrived in the country last Wednesday. He flew via Los Angeles.

He tested positive following day 3 surveillance testing and has been transferred, along with his family, to a quarantine facility in Auckland.