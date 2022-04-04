PM forced to wear muddy gumboots to Parliament, blames daylight saving

The prime minister walked through parliament in her muddy gumboots. Photo: Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is blaming daylight saving after being forced to head to work this morning clad in muddy gumboots.

Taking to social media, Ardern revealed why she had to wear muddy gumboots to Parliament - and it's something that impacts most young families around the country.

She explained that adjusting to daylight saving time had a major impact on her daughter Neve's sleeping pattern which led to a series of unfortunate events.

"Ahhh daylight savings," she wrote.

"Poor Clarke was up multiple times with our small person, so when they both were finally getting some sleep at 6am and I realised retrieving my shoes would wake them, there was only one option. Gumboots to work."

The hard case moment has since gone viral on social media with Kiwis weighing in on the situation.

"Fred Dagg would be very pleased to see that his 1st choice of footwear was being worn to work by the Prime Minister," one joked.

Another added: "Only in New Zealand! You would be hard-pressed to find this anywhere else in the world, a leader walking into parliament in some muddy gummies!"

It's not the first time Ardern has donned gumboots in the office.

In 2019 she wore gumboots into the office to support the mental health initiative Gumboot Friday.

While some found the post to be "hard case" and humorous, a number used the opportunity to discuss the frustrations around daylight saving and the disruption it can cause.

"It's so unsettling for the kids and bedtime - although I don't mind the extra hour in the morning," one mum said.

Another with young kids chimed in: "I hate daylight saving changes so much. Even more so since I have kids. Please get rid of it."

Others weighed in saying "any chance we could remove daylight savings altogether" with some suggesting moving daylight savings "until the end of autumn".

The topic of daylight saving has been national news recently after the South Island town of Te Anau declared it would break away from New Zealand time and set its own clock.

Te Anau has refused to change the clocks back one hour saying it'll give locals and tourists an extra hour to see the town's dazzling sights such as their glow worm caves and the Milford and Doubtful sounds.

"When we came up with the idea it was a bit of fun, but it also made perfect sense as we do have a whole hour more daylight than the north of New Zealand," said Stu Cordelle, Visit Fiordland manager.

"The response we've had and the positive support from locals means that we'll be sticking with 'Te Anau Time' for a while yet."

Great South tourism marketing manager Anke Ruwette backed the idea saying they'll press forward with their own time.

"Te Anau Time is here to stay."