PM fronts post-Cabinet update, self-isolation trial details expected

Details about a trial for select travellers to self-isolate rather than go through managed isolation are expected to be released this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will host a press conference at 4pm at Parliament.

A pilot programme focused on businesses and organisations which needed to send staff overseas was announced in August as part of a broader plan to start reopening the borders.

It was designed to run between October and December this year, and include only a limited number of vaccinated travellers.

It would allow the Government to test the logistics at the border under a self-quarantine model, and the ease of monitoring compliance.

It would only involve New Zealanders who were vaccinated in New Zealand and had travelled for a short period of time to an approved list of countries. They would have to provide self-quarantine plans.

Specific details were to be confirmed in September, including an expressions of interest process.