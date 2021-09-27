PM fronts post-Cabinet update, self-isolation trial details expected

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Details about a trial for select travellers to self-isolate rather than go through managed isolation are expected to be released this afternoon.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will host a press conference at 4pm at Parliament.
A pilot programme focused on businesses and organisations which needed to send staff overseas was announced in August as part of a broader plan to start reopening the borders.
It was designed to run between October and December this year, and include only a limited number of vaccinated travellers.
It would allow the Government to test the logistics at the border under a self-quarantine model, and the ease of monitoring compliance.
It would only involve New Zealanders who were vaccinated in New Zealand and had travelled for a short period of time to an approved list of countries. They would have to provide self-quarantine plans.
Specific details were to be confirmed in September, including an expressions of interest process.