Monday, 27 September 2021

4.00 pm

PM fronts post-Cabinet update, self-isolation trial details expected

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Details about a trial for select travellers to self-isolate rather than go through managed isolation are expected to be released this afternoon.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will host a press conference at 4pm at Parliament.

    A pilot programme focused on businesses and organisations which needed to send staff overseas was announced in August as part of a broader plan to start reopening the borders.

    It was designed to run between October and December this year, and include only a limited number of vaccinated travellers.

    It would allow the Government to test the logistics at the border under a self-quarantine model, and the ease of monitoring compliance.

    It would only involve New Zealanders who were vaccinated in New Zealand and had travelled for a short period of time to an approved list of countries. They would have to provide self-quarantine plans.

    Specific details were to be confirmed in September, including an expressions of interest process.

    NZ Herald

