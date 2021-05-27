Thursday, 27 May 2021

PM Jacinda Ardern's flight to South Island diverted

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Mark Mitchell
    An Air New Zealand flight carrying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had to be diverted due to another passenger suffering a medical emergency.

    Ardern was flying from Auckland to Nelson on flight NZ5065 for an engagement at noon, the Herald understands.

    An Air NZ spokeswoman confirmed the flight had to be diverted to New Plymouth Airport for about 50 minutes as the passenger was treated after suffering a medical emergency.

    "Customers were given the choice to disembark, stretch their legs and breathe in the fresh Taranaki air before boarding again.

    "The flight safely landed in Nelson at 11.22am," she said.

     

     

     

     

