PM rejects claim Govt too slow on flu vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she disagrees with claims the Government has not been good enough when it comes to the rollout of flu vaccinations, and older New Zealanders have been prioritised.

Ardern made the comments while giving a Covid-19 update with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is at now 1451 (up six on Wednesday), with 1036 people recovered. Eleven people are in hospitals, two are in ICU in a stable condition, including one in Dunedin.

The roll-out of the flu vaccine was described as a "debacle" and "total disaster" by the NZ Medical Association's chair Kate Baddock when speaking to the Epidemic Response Committee today.

Dr Baddock said the issues with the roll-out of flu vaccine meant her practice went without for 10 days while they had 4000 vulnerable people they needed to vaccinate.

"The flu vaccine was a complete debacle - there's absolutely no doubt about that," she told the committee.

But the Prime Minister said she disagreed that the Government had been too slow: "We moved early, we got more vaccines."

Ardern said she was not trivialising the opinions of frontline workers, who have had concerns with the rollout.

Bloomfield said Pharmac has moved to secure 400,000 flu vaccines ahead of Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health has done more work than usual.

He said Kiwis can "rest assured" that the Government is already working actively on how it will distribute a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT

Asked if GPs need more funding, Jacinda Ardern said the Government had already provided money for those in this sector and GPs were eligible for the wage subsidy.

Asked for her reaction to reports that frontline health staff have been bullied for asking for more personal protection equipment, Ardern said it was not acceptable.

She said the Government wants front line workers to have access to as much PPE equipment as they need.

"We do not have an issue with the stock of PPE."

Every time an issue was raised, the Government followed up.

"Please keep giving us those examples so we can flush them out. We have a health system where workers should speak freely about concerns they have."

- NZ Herald and RNZ