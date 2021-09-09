PM secures over 250,000 Covid vaccine doses in deal with Spain

New Zealand has signed a deal with Spain for 250,000 Covid-19 jabs to come here - enabling New Zealand to keep up significant, or even record, levels of vaccinations, Prime Minister Jacinda says.

"There are now enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone who wants to be at pace. Now it's up to us," Ardern said.

It comes as Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed 13 new Covid cases in the community.

The total in the Delta outbreak is 868 - 264 have recovered.

There are 30 unlinked cases and of the new cases, more than half are linked to the current outbreak.

Of yesterday's cases, six were infectious in the community.

There are 31 people in hospital, including five in ICU or HDU and three requiring ventilation.

Vaccine deal

The Government has been negotiating with manufacturer Pfizer and a number of countries to get extra vaccine supplies.

Before lockdown the rollout had intended to vaccinate about 50,000 people a day by this point, but surging demand amid the Delta outbreak this had risen to 80,000 to 90,000 some days, averaging more than 500,000 a week.

With the bulk of supplies arriving next month, the Government risked having to slow the rollout to avoid running out of vaccines, so instead sought a deal with partner countries.

Ardern said new supplies would help maintain and build on the rollout.

An agreement with Spain has been reached for it to supply New Zealand with more than 250,000 doses.

They left Madrid at 1am today, and will arrive in New Zealand tomorrow morning.

"With this supply we will be able to continue our rollout at record levels,"

More than 17,000 tests were given yesterday and more than 8000 in Auckland. Bloomfield said that was helping giving the confidence the spread was restrained.

Eighty-seven percent of 38,126 contacts had now been tested.

Staff were continuing to come from around the country to help Auckland's hospitals, including ICU staff.

On the Auckland Middlemore case, day three test results from 124 patients and 29 staff had returned negative results. All were still in isolation.

Bloomfield encouraged businesses to display QR codes so they were accessible to those in wheelchairs.

Close to 1.6 million people scanned in yesterday, the first day of level 2 outside of Auckland.

Ardern said there was solid progress, but urged people to keep getting tested, to follow the rules and keep scanning.

"We need to test, test, test."

Ardern said, "If you give Delta an inch it will take a mile."