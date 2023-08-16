Police acknowledge verdict in Timaru homicide trial

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson : AM

Words cannot begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation, says Detective Inspector Scott Anderson.Police extend our deepest sympathies to the families who will never get to see Liané, Maya, and Karla grow up and live their lives.I would like to acknowledge the Dickason and Fawkes families who have assisted us throughout our investigation.I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our investigation team.This has been a challenging and complex investigation right from attending the scene on the night, to the completion of the trial, and through it all our staff have worked diligently with professionalism and empathy to bring this matter to its conclusion.Our heartfelt thanks also to the Timaru community and partner agencies who have continued to provide support to the families during this case.Police have no further comment to make.