Police investigate dog theft, maltreatment

Wolf (top) and Arlo were stolen from their Clyde home on June 8. Photos: Supplied

Police are appealing for information following the theft and subsequent dumping of two dogs from Clyde and have identified a vehicle of interest in the case.

The dogs were stolen from locked kennels in Hazlett St, Clyde.

They were later found safe but with signs of mistreatment.

Arlo (19 months), a purebred male bluenose Staffordshire, was stolen along with Wolf (13), a black huntaway/beardie cross.

Wolf was later found in a ditch on the side of the road on June 13 with injuries indicating he had been mistreated.

Wolf was now at home, recovering.

Arlo was found on Thursday on the side of Springvale Rd.

Prevention Sergeant Derek Ealson, of Alexandra police was appalled by the theft and mistreatment.

"We think this is an awful situation.

"A person who steals a dog and mistreats it is a heartless criminal."

Police did not know what had happened to the dogs but the owner is very pleased to have them back.

Police would like to find the person or people responsible for the dog theft, he said.

"We would like to speak to the driver of a white double-cab ute that was seen in the area at the time the dog [Arlo] was found.

"The ute has black trim, tinted windows, and red writing on the side of it."

Anyone on Springvale Rd, Clyde, about 5pm on June 17 and who saw the vehicle, or had information, could contact police directly or via Crimestoppers.



