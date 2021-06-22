Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Police investigate dog theft, maltreatment

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Wolf (top) and Arlo were stolen from their Clyde home on June 8. Photos: Supplied
    Wolf (top) and Arlo were stolen from their Clyde home on June 8. Photos: Supplied
    Police are appealing for information following the theft and subsequent dumping of two dogs from Clyde and have identified a vehicle of interest in the case.

    The dogs were stolen from locked kennels in Hazlett St, Clyde.

    They were later found safe but with signs of mistreatment.

    Arlo (19 months), a purebred male bluenose Staffordshire, was stolen along with Wolf (13), a black huntaway/beardie cross.

    Wolf was later found in a ditch on the side of the road on June 13 with injuries indicating he had been mistreated.

    Wolf was now at home, recovering.

    Arlo was found on Thursday on the side of Springvale Rd.

    Prevention Sergeant Derek Ealson, of Alexandra police was appalled by the theft and mistreatment.

    "We think this is an awful situation.

    "A person who steals a dog and mistreats it is a heartless criminal."

    Police did not know what had happened to the dogs but the owner is very pleased to have them back.

    Police would like to find the person or people responsible for the dog theft, he said.

    "We would like to speak to the driver of a white double-cab ute that was seen in the area at the time the dog [Arlo] was found.

    "The ute has black trim, tinted windows, and red writing on the side of it."

    Anyone on Springvale Rd, Clyde, about 5pm on June 17 and who saw the vehicle, or had information, could contact police directly or via Crimestoppers.


     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter