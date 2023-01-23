Police investigate stabbing at Hastings concert

A large crowd turned out for the show on Saturday night. Photo: Ian Cooper via NZ Herald

A concertgoer has been seriously injured after being stabbed at an LAB show in Hastings.

Police are investigating the incident which happened shortly after 7pm on Saturday, as a large crowd gathered to enjoy the pop-reggae concert at Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay Tomoana.

“Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured,” a spokeswoman said.

“Emergency services were called to the showgrounds at 7.05pm after reports that a person had been stabbed in the crowd.

“The person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition. Police are working to establish exactly what happened and who was involved.”

A concertgoer took to Facebook after the show, and blasted the poor behaviour from some people she saw.

“I seen woman being punched in the face from young thugs [and] there was a man with a knife obviously on some kind of drugs,” she wrote.

"How about making 2023 your goal to give up drinking if you can’t handle your booze and leave it for us oldskool folks that know how to enjoy concerts and have a great time.

“We are finally seeing more concerts happening here in our own backyard, don’t ruin it for the rest of us because you can’t grow up and act like sensible human beings.”

Anyone with information that could assist police inquiries is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P053380949.