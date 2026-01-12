Police investigating bar assault seek man in CCTV footage

Police are looking to identify the man in these images, who they believe can help with their investigation into an Arrowtown assault.

The assault happened on December 21 at Arrowtown's Fork and Tap bar, police said.

Three images of the man, captured from CCTV footage, have been released by police.

He was believed to have been part of a wedding party that had been at the Arrowtown Bowls Club earlier in the day, police said.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact the police on 105, quoting the file number 251224/4386. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

