Friday, 17 July 2020

Police investigating gunshots in Forbury

    Police are investigating after there were gunshots at a property in Forbury, Dunedin, early this morning.

    Police said at about 4.30am two gunshots were fired at a property in Loyalty St.

    "A dark coloured vehicle was observed in the street at the time and left immediately afterwards."

    Police have completed a scene examination this morning.

    At this early stage of the investigation, police said they did not believe the address was the intended target.

    "However this does not diminish the seriousness of what occurred."

    Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this investigation.

    Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200717/5299 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

