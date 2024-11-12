Police investigating serious assault need your help

Photos: NZ Police

Queenstown police have released photos of people they want to speak to in relation to a serious assault in the resort.

In a social media post this evening they said they were called to a disorder incident involving a small group of people on Camp St early on Sunday, November 3.

One person was assaulted and seriously injured.

They posted photos of people "we would like to identify and speak to . . . as we believe they may have information that can assist our enquiries".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

- APL