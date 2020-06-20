Police locate woman wanted in relation to shooting

Police at Reynella Drive in Massey, west Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Natalie Bracken, the woman who was wanted in relation to yesterday's shooting of police officers in Massey, has been arrested.

Police are searching for Natalie Bracken. Photo: NZ Police

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch said Bracken was located at an address in West Auckland just after 3pm and is assisting Police with enquiries.

She was taken into custody without incident.

She is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday morning.

Te Atatu South residents are commenting online that Bracken has been arrested in Merchant Ave, Te Atatu South.

The 30-year-old has a warrant to arrest on driving charges and is also wanted to arrest as an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Court documents state that police believe she was driving a car that enabled the alleged murderer avoid arrest.

Police previously said they had no information to suggest Bracken is in possession of a firearm but she does have previous history for a possession of a knife.

"Bracken is known Natalie to associate with people that have affiliations to a number of gangs." police said.

Image: RNZ

In a statement, police said their thoughts were with the family of the slain officer and they were making sure the family was given all possible support.

Until yesterday, it had been more than 10 years since a New Zealand police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said the death was devastating news. Police Minister Stuart Nash said the slain officer had dedicated his career "to keeping us safe".

- additional reporting RNZ