Police raid gang pad

Police at a property in David St, Caversham, where a search was executed on Wednesday morning. PHOTO:LINDA ROBERTSON

Police blocked off a street in the Dunedin suburb during a raid of a known gang pad this morning.

There was a heavy police presence for a time on David St, Caversham, which was entirely blocked off during part of the operation.

A resident of the street said he tried to leave his property this morning when police told him to go back inside.

‘‘This morning I heard four bangs and dogs barking, that set my dog in the back off too.’’

Police on loudspeakers were telling the occupants of the house to leave.

The resident said the property was a known King Cobras gang pad, and they often had loud parties there, scaring some of the older residents in the area.

A police spokeswoman earlier said the only information available for now was that a pre-planned search warrant was being executed at the property.