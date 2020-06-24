Police raid Mongols members again - AK47s seized, arrests

Photo: Via NZ Herald

A further three search warrants have targeted the Mongols motorcycle gang in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty today.

Over the past two days police have carried out eighteen search warrants as part of the final phase of Operation Silk.

As a result, a total of 17 people, ranging in age from 19 to 66, face 263 charges.

A further three loaded AK47 and two MSSA (military-style semi-automatic) firearms were found by police.

Superintendent Greg Williams, of the National Organised Crime Group, said this brings the total number of firearms seized over the past two days to 13.

One of the firearms seized yesterday can now be confirmed as an MP38 submachine gun, Williams said.

The three people arrested today will appear in the Tauranga District Court and face charges including participating in an organised crime group, unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.

Photo: Via NZ Herald

Williams said police anticipate there will be further arrests made in relation to Operation Silk.

Police continue to ask the public for information about senior Mongols member Brodie Collins-Haskins of Auckland, who is facing several charges.

Yesterday Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said he "could be anywhere".

The Australian national, 26, should not be approached by members of the public.

"Our view would be if you see him or observe him please contact your local police."