Police reveal details of family missing in Waikato

The missing King Country family that were found safe and well today had been living in a tent in dense bush, police have revealed this afternoon.

Police have given more details after locating a father and his three children that had been last seen in Marokopa on 11 September.

Tom Phillips, 34, and Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5 were found safe and well at Marokopa this morning.

Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said the family are now home and doing well.

"They are safe and well, the kids are happy."

The children and father are being supported by whānau, he said.

He said the Phillips had been camping in dense bush, living in a tent inland from Kiritehere beach, and police were trying to understand how the family survived and what they ate over the past 17 days.

Loughrin said police had kept an open mind throughout the search for the family.

The family members have been found safe and well. Photo supplied

He said the search for the family was extensive and search locations of interest included bush area, farm area and the ocean, which was covered by foot and aerial searches.

They were then notified yesterday morning of a sighting of a male and children on a bike on Managtaha Rd at about 5.30am.

Police deployed a fixed wing plane and drones to the area but the family was not located. We were then notified this morning that the family had returned to the family farm.

The distance between where they were seen yesterday and the farm where they showed up today is about 5km.

Police are speaking with the family to clarify their movements over the past couple of weeks.

"We are in the early stages and working through what has occurred.

"We do know is that the area that they were likely living in was about 15 km south of where the ute had been left on Kiritehere beach.

"What we do know is that they were using a tent, they were in dense bush area and that's kind of the initial information we've got around their living situation over the last couple of weeks."

Police are yet to confirm if the family was in the same location or moved around the area.

"We know from the family and we knew from our search that he was an experienced bushman and had the capability to look after himself in the bush."

Loughrin said police were working on a timeline of the family's movement and how the "ute fits into that situation".

Fears had been growing over the fate of the family after their vehicle was found abandoned on a beach on 12 September, with extensive searches of the coast and general area finding little of interest. The search was called off last week.

Loughrin thanked colleagues and LandSAR, Fire and Emergency NZ, Surf Lifesavers and others.

Phillips' sister Rozzi Pethybridge told media this morning her brother arrived at their parents house after almost three weeks in the bush.

She said he had been "in a helpless place" and had chosen at place to "clear his head".