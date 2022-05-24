Police search for man after alleged 'indecent act' on walkway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The incident happened on the walkway on Annesbrook Drive about 8am on May 11.
Police say the man is of a medium build, in his 20s to 30s, and has short dark hair and tanned skin.
He was wearing dark coloured clothing and drove a black van with a large, fluffy, black dog inside.
Anyone with information that could help in identifying the person is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220512/3662.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.