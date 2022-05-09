Police seek details about man found dead on road

Police suspect a man found dead near Owaka in South Otago early yesterday may have been hit by a vehicle.

Police were notified about 12.20am after a body was found on Owaka Valley Rd.

Initial indications suggested the man might have been hit by a vehicle, police said.

They want to make contact with motorists in the area at the time who can help piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation can call 105 and quote event number P050499493.

Meanwhile, the family of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Masterton early on Saturday is asking the driver in the hit-and-run to come forward.

Lawziah Karaitiana, a Castlepoint resident, was found unresponsive after being struck by a vehicle on Masterton Castlepoint Rd about 4.30am. Police are appealing to the public for information.

Mr Karaitiana’s great-uncle Ronald Karaitiana said the 20-year-old’s sudden death had been "really devastating" for the whanau and their community.

"If anyone has information, if there is any way that we can put a plea out there, do the right thing and inform the police or let someone know," he said.