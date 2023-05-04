Police seek Pak'n'Save booze ban

Police said at Pak‘n’Save, customers could purchase 500ml containers of alcohol ranging from 6.5% to 7.2% from as little as $2.99.

Police are opposing the liquor licence of South Dunedin Pak’n’Save over the sale of high strength beers they say is leading to booze-fuelled harm in a vulnerable community.

Police have opposed the renewal of the super market’s liquor licence in a submission to Dunedin’s district licensing committee.

They said the premises was situated in a vulnerable community that had been exposed to high levels of alcohol-related harm.

Police suggested two additional license conditions for the venue, no external advertising or promotion of alcohol and no single sales of RTDs, beer or cider less than 500ml excluding craft beer.

In the submission they said at Pak‘n’Save, customers could purchase 500ml containers of alcohol ranging from 6.5% to 7.2% from as little as $2.99.

Sergeant Steve Jones, of Dunedin, said in his submission there had been high levels of alcohol-related harm in the area surrounding Pak‘n’Save.

‘‘Police records of alcohol related incidents in the area indicate that the 1km radius surrounding the premises is one of the worst areas for calls for police service in Dunedin City.

‘‘Frequent incidents of family harm and disorder are attended by police within this area.’’

While police did not have statistics that directly connected alcohol harm to Pak‘n’Save, Sgt Jones said it was ‘‘almost certain’’ that certain alcohol purchased there resulted in nearby harm.

The alcohol involved in these incidents were all purchased from nearby off-licensed venues, and Pak‘n’Save was the most ‘‘commonly frequented by the surrounding vulnerable community’’.

While the supermarket was South Dunedin, it attracted shoppers from all around the city.

The hearing is set to take place on May 12.