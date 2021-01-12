Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Police seek yacht last seen in Marlborough Sounds

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police are seeking sightings of the Kwela yacht which has been reported missing in the...
    Police are seeking sightings of the Kwela yacht which has been reported missing in the Marlborough Sounds. Photo: Supplied
    Tasman Police are seeking sightings of a skipper and yacht which was last seen leaving Havelock Marina in the Marlborough Sounds three days ago.

    The Kwela yacht is 11 metres long and white with a white and brown mast.

    Kwela left the Havelock Marina about on Saturday with its male skipper on board.

    Police said they had not confirmed trip intentions but it was possibly headed for Tasman Bay.

    The last contact from the yacht was about 2.30am on Monday when the skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay.

    Police have not confirmed whether the skipper was referring to Fitzroy Bay in Wellington or Marlborough Sounds.

    Anyone who has seen Kwela since Saturday is asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P045096201.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter