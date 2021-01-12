Police seek yacht last seen in Marlborough Sounds

Police are seeking sightings of the Kwela yacht which has been reported missing in the Marlborough Sounds. Photo: Supplied

Tasman Police are seeking sightings of a skipper and yacht which was last seen leaving Havelock Marina in the Marlborough Sounds three days ago.

The Kwela yacht is 11 metres long and white with a white and brown mast.

Kwela left the Havelock Marina about on Saturday with its male skipper on board.

Police said they had not confirmed trip intentions but it was possibly headed for Tasman Bay.

The last contact from the yacht was about 2.30am on Monday when the skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay.

Police have not confirmed whether the skipper was referring to Fitzroy Bay in Wellington or Marlborough Sounds.

Anyone who has seen Kwela since Saturday is asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P045096201.