Thursday, 16 December 2021

Police seize 16,000 rounds of ammunition, 17 firearms in Marlborough raid

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    Police have seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition and 17 firearms, many of which they say are banned, in the Marlborough town of Crail Bay.

    The seizures were made last week after search warrants were conducted as part of Operation Chestnut.

    The operation is an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine and associated offending in the Tasman, Wellington, Central and Eastern police districts.

    "It's unusual to find such a large collection of firearms out in the community, and getting them off the street is a big win," Detective inspector Paul Baskett said.

    A 44-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on December 23.

    RNZ

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter