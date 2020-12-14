Monday, 14 December 2020

1.00 pm

Police speak with man who rode horse in central city

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Dunedin police spoke to a man who rode his horse through the Octagon on Saturday afternoon.

    The 48-year-old man, who was known to police, rode his horse into town from Pine Hill, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    After police spoke to him he jumped back on his horse and returned home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    He was not aware that it was an offence to ride a horse through city streets, but police could use their discretion if the horse was skittish due to other traffic around.

    Horse faeces left on the street could be a Dunedin City Council matter, he said.

    Sightings of the horse have appeared on social media recently.

    It is understood the rider last year attracted attention for riding a home-made petrol powered bicycle through the city's cycle lanes. 

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter