Political figure who abused teenage boys heads to Court of Appeal

The former political figure during his sentencing for sexually abusing two teenage boys nearly 30 years ago. Photo: RNZ

The man found guilty of sexually abusing two teens is taking his case to the Court of Appeal next year.

The man, who is not a sitting MP, sexually assaulted two teenage boys he mentored at a sports club in the mid to late 1990s.

He continues to deny any offending, after a jury found him guilty of eight charges of indecent assault in a week-long trial at the Auckland District Court in August.

Judge David Sharp sentenced the man to two-and-a-half-years' prison and declined his application for permanent name suppression.

Lawyer Ian Brookie has now confirmed the man will appeal his sentence, convictions and the District Court's decision to decline permanent name suppression.

The Crown, the man's victims, RNZ, Stuff and TVNZ all opposed the man's continued bids for name suppression, arguing there were no grounds for it.

All three challenges will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Wellington on 13 February. He has interim name suppression until that appeal is heard.