Popular Westport restaurant and bar catches fire

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at Johnny's Bar and Restaurant on the main street of Westport.

The fire broke out just after 10am, with Fire and Emergency quickly on the scene.

Five fire trucks and fire crews are working to bring the blaze at the commercial property under control.

An eyewitness said it looked like the fire could have started in the roof or on the top floor of the building, with smoke billowing out across Palmerston Street.