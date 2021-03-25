Possibility of Covid transmission at MIQ facility

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: Getty

The government is investigating the possibility of a Covid-19 transmission at the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health says.

In a statement, the ministry said six new cases had been found in managed isolation and quarantine, with no new cases in the community.

It said results from genome sequencing had shown a link between two returnees at the Grand Mercure. The infection for both returnees was confirmed as B.1.1.7, the variant first identified in the UK.

The returnees were staying in separate rooms on different floors. They arrived on separate flights within two days of each other. An investigation into the source of the infection is under way.

At this stage, no other cases within the facility have been found linked to these two cases but investigations continue.

As a precautionary measure, about 250 returnees who have left the facility since March 10 are being contacted today, asked to get tested immediately and remain in isolation at home until a negative result is returned.

Additional on-site testing is also being provided and exit tests put in place for all returnees leaving the facility.

Today marks one year since the start of alert level 4 lockdown across New Zealand in an effort to combat Covid-19.

Yesterday, the government made changes to the way it would charge for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

It also announced its confirmed criteria for applications for an early vaccination - including people who need to travel outside NZ for compassionate grounds, or representing New Zealand in an official capacity.

Compassionate grounds include needing to provide critical care for a dependent, visiting an immediate family member who is dying, or accessing critical care not available in New Zealand. Representing New Zealand must meet a criteria of national significance.

The ministry also reported three new cases in managed isolation yesterday.

- additional reporting NZ Herald