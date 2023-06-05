Possible DNA breakthrough in Kaikohe homicide

The Kaikohe property was cordoned off after the incident. Photo: RNZ

Police say they have found DNA which they believe to be linked to the person who broke into a house in Northland where an elderly woman later died.

Linda Woods, 71, died on the night of 1 June after being injured during a scuffle when a person broke into a Taraire St, Kaikohe, property.

Police have previously described it as a sexually motivated burglary, and released images of clothing as well as a screenshot from a video of the suspect, who is said to have fled barefoot.

The suspect is described as a solidly built Māori or Polynesian aged 40-60. Photo: NZ Police

In a statement on Monday, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said the DNA was "a significant piece of evidence" which would help begin a new phase of the homicide investigation.

"We are determined to find this offender so we can get some answers for the victim's family, and put the community's minds at rest.

"Police are now making plans to request DNA samples from men who fit the age range and description of the offender so we can eliminate them from our enquiries."

Police warned the person to speak to them as soon as possible because they were confident of identifying him soon.

"It's the right thing to do for this family, who have already suffered so much.

"It's the right thing to do for our community, who are rightly alarmed after this incident.

"We are ready to talk to you - just come forward."

Police were also still appealing to anyone in the community who recognised the description of the suspect or the clothing left at the scene, or knew him from the image shared on Sunday, to speak with them.

The clothing left at the scene included dark grey and black US size 13 New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers, along with faded grey/black cut-off jean shorts with a button fly of black buttons with a "B" shaped logo.

The suspect was described as a solidly built Māori or Polynesian male, aged from 40 to 60 years old.

He had dark-coloured short hair speckled with grey, possibly curly.

Along with the shorts, he was wearing a dark-coloured basketball-style singlet, with thin red and white piping around the sleeves and collar.

He was wearing another short-sleeved top under the singlet.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 0800 LINDAW (0800 546329). Information could also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.