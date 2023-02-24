Pot-a-loo: Students hold weed party in public toilet

Students were found crammed into the toilet, smoking cannabis and listening to music.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to the Opoho Rd Exeloo outside Gardens New World in Dunedin due to complaints about noise from surrounding residents about 2am today.

When officers arrived they discovered 12 students aged 18-19 years old crammed into the toilet, smoking cannabis and listening to music on a portable speaker, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The party was shut down and the public loo partygoers were referred to the proctor, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers did not have any issues with gaining entrance, he said.

