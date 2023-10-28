Potential vindication looms for the All Blacks

Compelling narratives abound for the fitting World Cup final between the All Blacks and Springboks.

A series of departing All Blacks legends seeking to grasp their fairytale finale. A much-maligned head coach on the cusp of defying the doubters.

Two old foes - rugby’s greatest rivals - turning back the clock on the ultimate stage. History, redemption, glory, in the offing. Take your pick.

With the pinnacle prize in sight, the All Blacks are determined to pocket tributes and stay true to their living-in-the-moment mantra.

‘‘We know it’s the last game for some iconic players but that could be the case on both teams. Quite frankly we don’t want to talk too much about that,’’ All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

‘‘We think there’s time afterwards. Right now the occasion in front of us is so exciting and we don’t want to waste a day thinking about post-game.’’

While those sentiments are entirely understandable, the last dance theme, the end of an era and looming generational change for the All Blacks is inescapable.

Centurions Brodie Retallick, one of the greatest locks to play the game, and Aaron Smith, the revolutionary halfback, debuted in the same test in 2012 and now have the chance to claim their second World Cup in their final matches together.

‘‘You can’t really put it into words what it’s like to be in a World Cup final,’’ Retallick said.

‘‘I was lucky enough to experience it in 2015, so to come here and with this to be my last game in the jersey and potentially win it again, if you want to call it a fairytale farewell . . . it definitely beats where we were four years ago playing for third and fourth.’’

Record-breaking lock Sam Whitelock will hope to conjure a similar match-winning feat off the bench - akin to the perfectly-timed turnover he secured after the All Blacks’ heroic defensive stand in their resilient quarterfinal against Ireland - in his final bow.

Richie Mo’unga, as he prepares to depart in his prime to Japan for the next three years, could cement his status as a World Cup champion. Nepo Laulala, recalled to the bench, has the huge task of quelling Springboks prop Ox Nche before decamping to Toulouse.

On a more sombre note, in a selection decision Foster labelled the toughest of his career, much-loved veteran hooker Dane Coles has played his final test, with Samisoni Taukei’aho, the understudy who affectionately calls Coles grandad, preferred on the pine for his power.

‘‘He’s a champion,’’ Foster said of Coles.

With Foster and three of his four lead coaches - Joe Schmidt, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek - as well as many in the long-serving wider management set to conclude their tenures after this weekend, the prospect of vindication hangs in the Paris air.

Foster, alongside captain Sam Cane, copped the brunt of criticism last year when the All Blacks slumped to six losses from eight tests to spark two influential changes in assistant coaches.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan and Schmidt worked alongside Foster to instigate a revival that was not always convincing - yet here the All Blacks are in their second World Cup final on foreign soil.

New Zealand Rugby, for the first time, opted to appoint a new All Blacks head coach, Scott Robertson, pre-World Cup. After emerging from last year’s consuming adversity, that is more fuel for this week’s fire.

‘‘I’ve just started to get my back nice and straight from last year and now you’re trying to make me hunch over again,’’ Foster said of the burden he has carried.

‘‘It’s the life in this business. It’s a tough game when you’re trying to get your performance right. And it’s a tough game when people around you see things differently.

‘‘We’ve learned a lot about ourselves. We take massive pride in the jersey and making sure we achieve the levels we want to.

‘‘The rest of that is probably a conversation for another day. It hasn’t altered our vision of where we wanted this team to be. I know we’ve probably surprised a few people, but I don’t think we’ve surprised ourselves.’’

While the departing players’ plans are laid out, Foster is content to keep his future powder dry, but he could not resist signposting this is far from the end of his coaching road.

‘‘I’ve got lots of ideas, but first I’m going to go and mow my lawns. . . I will be coaching though, by the way.’’

The most-capped player in the team’s history, Sam Whitelock (152), will become the first men’s player in history to make three World Cup deciders. Photo: Getty Images

Through their lows, struggles and successes the All Blacks stuck tight to reach this peak.

Jordie Barrett spoke of the pride in now producing performances that, in his words, reflect Foster’s coaching ability.

‘‘There’s no mistaking we were under a lot of pressure, players and coaches,’’ Barrett said.

‘‘Through that period believe it or not Fozzie didn’t panic. Neither did the players. We could see a bit of light there. It was a rocky period but we’re reaping a few rewards now so it’s a big challenge again.’’

Retallick described last year as the rockiest in his 108-test career, and noted the toll that took on Foster and Cane.

‘‘That’s the proudest bit - that he’s [Foster] come out of that and coached this group to where we all needed to be,’’ Retallick said.

‘‘The ultimate mark of respect is to get the job done... and show him how much the players have enjoyed having him as our head coach."

By Liam Napier

In Paris