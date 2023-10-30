Power cut as storm lashes north

Rain and wind warnings and watches were in place for parts of the upper North Island on Monday morning. Photo: MetService

More than 6000 Northland homes are without power as high winds continue to cause damage to lines in the region.

MetService recorded gusts of 130km/h in the upper North Island overnight as the impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lola continues to be felt.

Part of the Bay of Islands and Kaikohe have more than 3000 properties cut off, and homes in upper Auckland are also without power.

Coromandel and Northland recorded 100mm of rain overnight with Gisborne ranges getting 29mm in one hour.

Strong wind and heavy rain warnings and watches remain in place for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, parts of Gisborne Tai Rāwhiti and Auckland.

The tail of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lola, which caused extensive damage as it smashed through parts of Vanuatu earlier this week, has merged with another trough as it bears down on the upper North Island.

MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor on Sunday said the remnants of Cyclone Lola had "picked up a bit of another system" as it approached New Zealand and the combination of the two was causing the bad weather.

While things would not get as bad as they had in Vanuatu, people should keep up to date with the latest forecasts, she said.