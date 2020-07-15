Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Power fault at Coronet Peak

    Coronet Peak. Photo: ODT files
    Ski lifts are expected to begin operating at Coronet Peak by 10am as Delta workers repair a power fault below the Queenstown ski area.

    A generator providing back-up power to the base building is allowing ticketing, rentals, lessons and cafe facilities to operate, but lifts cannot start operating until power from the network is restored.

    The ski area said on social media staff this morning it had been alerting visitors to the issue at the bottom of the access road, but allowing them to drive up.

    The power cut meant those hoping to hit the slopes for First Tracks, between 8am and 9am, missed out.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

